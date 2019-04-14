Central Florida man sought in triple homicide turns himself in

HAINES CITY, Fla. - A Central Florida man accused of killing two women and a 6-year-old girl turned himself in to the Haines City Police Department on Sunday after being on the run for almost two days.

Police said Ernst Cherizard, 38, killed his girlfriend, 23-year-old Eli Normil, and fatally wounded her daughter, Elizabelle Frenel, late Friday at an apartment complex in Haines City. When Normil's aunt, 48-year-old Nicole Guillume went to check on her niece, Guillume was shot and killed as well.

Paramedics rushed Elizabelle to a local hospital by helicopter, where she was declared brain dead and put on life support. She died of her injuries hours later.

Police said Cherizard fled the scene and officers launched a statewide search for him. Early Saturday, a toll booth in Boynton Beach recorded the plate of Cherizard's 2011 Nissan Altima early Saturday.

Early Saturday, someone posted to Cherizard's Facebook account and apologized to his children. "Daddy is so sorry with all my heart cuz I can't believe this happened," the post read in part.

Elensky called Cherizard a "monster" and said Elizabelle was shot multiple times.

"Because of Cherizard's cowardly actions -- and they are nothing short of cowardly -- a family now has to bury three members, including a young child who had her whole life in front of her," Haines City police Chief Jim Elensky said.

