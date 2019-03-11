Chef Boyardee recalls mislabeled canned food

Chef Boyardee is recalling nearly 3,000 pounds of canned food because the products were mislabeled.

The cans are labeled “rice with chicken & vegetables” but actually contain beef ravioli.

The products were shipped to Florida, New York and Kentucky. Federal officials are concerned because the products contain milk and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said there have been no reports of adverse reactions because of the mislabeling. The USDA advises people who purchased the products to either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service described the products as:

7.5 oz. canned microwavable bowls of “Chef Boyardee rice with chicken & vegetables” on the label, and a package code of 210090151050045L, and ‘BEST BY’ date of Jul082020 on the bottom of the bowl. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 794” on the bottom of the bowl.



