'They don't even know who killed their mom,' attorney says after officer dies in crash

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Florida Department of Corrections officer’s family is demanding justice after the woman was killed this month in a crash in Coconut Creek.

The crash was reported June 18 in the area of Sample Road and Lyons Road.

Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima rear-ended a dump truck, pinning Officer Tawanna Marin, 48, between the two vehicles as she was overseeing inmates who were cleaning up the grassy area on the side of the road.

She was taken to Broward Health North, where she died.

The Department of Corrections said Marin had been with the department for nine years.

As family members gathered for her viewing Friday, an attorney representing the family said he wants answers from police and the DOC as to what led up to the crash, why no arrests have been made, and why more isn't done to keep the inmates and corrections officers safe.

"They don't even know who killed their mom," attorney Christopher Chestnut said. "We don't know who owned the car. We don't know who was driving the car. We have no information. They can't even pursue insurance -- the death benefit to pay for the funeral. It has placed an unnecessary increased burden on the family."

Authorities said the driver of the Nissan was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

