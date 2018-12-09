3 teens indicted in shooting death of man outside Coconut Creek Walmart

Jason Prendergast Jr. (left), Jermaine Atterbury and Dominic Soto are charged in the murder of Michael Robin Griffin.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Three South Florida teenagers have been indicted in the shooting death of a man outside a Coconut Creek Walmart, authorities said.

Dominic Soto, 16, Jermaine Atterbury, 18, and Jason Prendergast Jr., 18, are accused of fatally shooting Michael Robin Griffin, 56, on Oct. 12 in a Walmart parking lot.

Soto and Atterbury, who were underage at the time of the shooting, appeared in bond court Saturday. Soto and Atterbury will be charged as adults and were ordered held without bond.

According to court records, Prendergast told officers that he shot Griffin because he was "testing my gangster."

Griffin went to the Walmart in the early morning hours to get a friend some medicine. Police said the teens attempted to carjack Griffin's Chevrolet Camaro.

Griffin was born in Zeeland, Michigan. He attended Michigan Technological University in Houghton and served as an emergency medical technician in his hometown. His resume on LinkedIn included working in Texas for Siemens and for Toshiba. He was an executive vice president for GBI Intralogistics Solutions in Deerfield Beach when he died.

