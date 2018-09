COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Two adults and two children were seriously hurt Saturday after a multicar crash in Coconut Creek, authorities said.

Matthew Whiteshield, a spokesman for Margate Coconut Creek Fire Rescue, said the three-car crash happened around 1 p.m. near Lyons and Sample roads.

Paramedics transported the victims to Northwest Medical Center in Margate. Their conditions were not disclosed.

