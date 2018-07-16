Bank robber arrested after leading Coconut Creek police on chase, police say

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A bank robber was arrested Monday after he led Coconut Creek police on a short chase, authorities said.

The robbery was reported just after 2 p.m. at the TD Bank branch in the 6700 block of State Road 7.

Coconut Creek police said the man got into a gray car after the robbery and crashed it at the intersection of Southwest 18th Street and Powerline Road in Palm Beach County’s jurisdiction.

Police said the suspect immediately surrendered after the crash and was taken into custody.

It's unclear how much money was taken during the robbery.

Police have not yet released the suspect's identity.

