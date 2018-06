This car crashed into the Edward Jones building Friday morning in Coconut Creek.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A car crashed into a bank building Friday morning in Coconut Creek.

The car slammed into the Edward Jones building in the 4700 block of Coconut Creek Parkway.

Coconut Creek police said the driver, who was in her 80s, wasn't hurt. Nobody inside the building was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police said the driver will likely get a ticket.



