Coconut Creek detectives search for killer of driver of red Camaro

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - It has been about 16 hours since police officers found the body of an executive in a pool of blood, next to his red Chevrolet Camaro, and detectives are still searching for his killer.

The murder victim is the vice president of a company in Broward County. He had just arrived from a trip to Germany. He told co-workers he wasn't feeling well, so he stopped at a Walmart pharmacy on Thursday night.

Then, co-workers said he vanished. A friend who was concerned that he wasn't answering his cell phone decided to call police. Officers found him about 3 a.m., Friday. He was dead outside of the Walmart at Hillsboro Boulevard and U.S. Highway 441.

The Camaro was towed and a firefighter used a high water pressure hose to remove his blood. Detectives didn't release surveillance video, the victim's identity or identify any suspects. But they said he was murdered.

Coconut Creek Police Department officers were asking anyone with information to call them at 954-973-6700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

