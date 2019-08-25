Murder victims' friends reflect on red flags ahead of Coconut Creek neighborhood nightmare

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - While she was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Hannah Bonta played for the varsity softball team. Months after she and her boyfriend, Craig Newman, attended prom and graduated from high school, a 17-year-old former MSD student killed 17 people at the school.

Bonta knew then more than ever that she wanted to be a nurse like her mother. She was working on her dream at Florida Atlantic University, while living with her mother, Jan Kirkland, and Newman in a peaceful Coconut Creek neighborhood. The future was bright.

Family friends said that all changed when Kirkland allowed Jason Roseman into their lives. Jacqueline and Lawrence Fantozzie, said Kirkland met Roseman about four months ago at a bar and was smitten. They noticed his short temper flared and "his eyes turned black" when he drank alcohol.

"I am going to knock your teeth out," Roseman told Bonta, according to Lawrence Fantozzie, who said he stepped in to defend her and Roseman punched him on Aug. 10.

Jackie Fantozzie said the last time she communicated with Kirkland, she told her she and Roseman had gotten into a nasty argument. Police officers found Kirkland, Bonta and their pit bull dead Saturday morning in Coconut Creek.

"They were wonderful people," Fantozzie said in tears about Kirkland and Bonta. "They both had big hearts. The world is missing two great people."

Roseman is accused of fatally stabbing them. He is also accused of attempting to kill Bonta's boyfriend. After neighbors called 911, a wounded police officer told colleagues Roseman also attempted to kill him.

Hannah Bonta's live-in boyfriend, Craig Newman, was injured on Saturday in Coconut Creek.

Coconut Creek Police Department Chief Albert Arenal said Officer Andrew Renna responded a minute after the first 911 call. He didn't get to get out of the car. Arenal said Roseman fired at the officer with a shotgun, wounding him.

HISTORY OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Records show Saturday was an eerie anniversary for Roseman, who was born in Hickory, North Carolina, and has a domestic violence record.

The Coconut Creek Police Department had arrested him two years ago, Aug. 24, 2017, on suspicion of domestic battery by strangulation, touch or strike battery and aggravated assault. Bonta and Kirkland hadn't met him yet.

When Roseman allegedly threatened Bonta in front of Jacqueline and Lawrence Fantozzie, officers responded to the home at 4217 NW 57th Drive on Aug. 10. Fantozzie said he didn't follow up with the battery or with Roseman's threat of domestic violence because Kirkland begged him not to.

Fantozzie didn't think then that the violence would escalate to murder.

'COMPLEX' CRIME SCENE

On Saturday morning, when detectives arrived at the home, they found a crime scene that also involved the driveways of two neighboring homes along Northwest 57th Drive between Northwest 42nd Way and Northwest 43rd Way.

In Kirkland's home, officers reported finding Kirkland and her beloved pit bull, Harley, dead. They found Bonta's body in the driveway of a neighbor's home and Newman injured in the driveway of another neighbor's home.

After wounding the first responding officer, Roseman dropped the shotgun and surrendered at Northwest 56th Drive when more police officers arrived, police said. Officers found ammunition and what appeared to be an explosive device, but the SWAT team later found it was just a prop.

Margate Coconut Creek Fire Rescue took both Renna and Newman to Broward Health North where they remain on Sunday afternoon. Renna suffered a punctured lung and remains in stable condition. Newman is in extremely critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Roseman's right arm was bandaged when he walked inside the Broward County main jail in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday morning. He is facing two murder c

'COMPLICATED' LOVE STORY

Roger Caron, a former veteran Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad technician, still couldn't believe his home was at the center of the crime scene that left Kirkland, a woman he loves, dead.

Roger Caron, left, said he was engaged to Jan Kirkland, so that is why she was still living at his house.

Caron said he had never heard of Roseman until Saturday. He said Kirkland had been living in his home with Bonta because they were engaged. Fantozzie said Kirkland's relationship with Caron was very complicated.

Caron agreed. Although he and Kirkland had a tumultuous relationship, Caron said he believed that they were still engaged since they had recently gotten back together.

Caron said he has been living in Georgia, and he was so convinced that he and Kirkland were going to get married that he had been house hunting in anticipation of her move to Georgia.

Jason Roseman, who has a history of domestic violence, was arrested for murder and attempted murder in a domestic violence incident on Saturday in Coconut Creek.

Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic contributed to this story.

