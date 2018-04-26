Coconut Creek police searching for man who exposed himself to 16-year-old boy

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Coconut Creek police are searching for a man who exposed himself in front of a 16-year-old boy who was walking home from school Wednesday.

The boy was walking about 3:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Cocoplum Circle when a man drove up in silver Honda Civic and asked the boy for directions, police said. The man then exposed himself, causing the boy to walk away, police said. The man drove away in an unknown direction, police said.

The man did not get out of the vehicle or try to force the boy into the car, police said. The man never touched the boy, police said.

Police described the man as South Asian man with a thin build in his early 20s. The man has brown eyes, short brown hair and a short brown beard, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.

