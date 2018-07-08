Coconut Creek police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Coconut Creek police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing late Friday.

Scotty Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, said Giselle Calderon was last seen around 11:45 p.m. Friday at the entrance to the St. Andrews at Winston Park Apartments in the 5400 block of Lyons Road.

Leamon said Giselle was wearing a tangerine tank top, baby blue basketball shorts and black-and-white, low-top Nike sneakers.

Leamon said police believe she left on own accord and officers don't believe she is in any immediate danger.

Anyone has information on Giselle's whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 954-973-6700.

