Driver struck and killed bicyclist while high on drugs, police say

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Tamarac woman has been arrested after police said she was high on drugs when she stuck and killed a bicyclist in Coconut Creek in March.

Sandra Duval, 34, faces charges of vehicular homicide, driving while under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash.

According to the arrest report, Duval was driving her yellow Jeep Renegade south in the 6800 block of Northwest 39th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on March 24 when she drove onto the sidewalk, struck the bicyclist, 73-year-old Gerard Allard, and then slammed into a tree.

Paramedics rushed Allard to Broward Health North, where he died of his injuries on March 31. Duval stayed at the scene and was treated for minor injuries.

Minutes earlier, police said, she had crashed her Jeep into a parked car and left a parking lot at a high rate of speed. A witness recorded a cellphone video of Duval's Jeep running a red light and speeding before Allard was hit, the report said.

After the crash, Duval had trouble staying awake and fell asleep multiple times as officers interviewed her at the police station, the report said. According to the report, she told officers that she had used heroin the night before. A blood test found Duval had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.

Duval is currently being held on more than $100,000 bond at North Broward Bureau jail in Pompano Beach.

