2 boys reported missing from Coconut Creek found safe

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for Ramses Rodriguez, 11, and Christopher Gallardo, 13, both of Coconut Creek.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Police said two Coconut Creek boys who were reported missing have been found.

A Florida missing child alert was issued Monday morning for Ramses Rodriguez, 11, and Christopher Gallardo, 13, both of Coconut Creek.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enfrocement, the boys had last been seen Monday in the 6000 block of Northwest 39th Avenue.

However, Coconut Creek police later confirmed that the boys were found safe.

No other information was immediately available.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.