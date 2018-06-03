Small fire breaks out at Coconut Creek laser tag arena, officials say

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Coconut Creek laser tag arena was briefly evacuated after a small fire broke out Sunday, officials said.

No one was hurt in the fire, which started around 2:30 p.m. at Wow Factory in the 5900 block of Lyons Road. Wow Factory quickly reopened after the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department determined that it was safe for customers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said the arena's fog machine may have malfunctioned and caught on fire.

In addition to offering laser tag, Wow Factory hosts children's parties with rock climbing and arcade attractions.

