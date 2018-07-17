Man accused of shoplifting computers, trying to run over police officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Coconut Creek police have arrested a shoplifter who tried to run over an officer as he fled from a Walmart store with two stolen computers, authorities said.

Avonta Lamar Bailey, 30, faces a number of charges, including aggravated battery on a police officer, grand theft and resisting arrest.

Scotty Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek police, said that on June 29, the police officer was working off-duty for the Walmart store in the 5500 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard when the officer saw Bailey placing the stolen goods in the trunk of his car.

When the officer went to confront him, Bailey got into his car and used the driver's side door to strike the officer and knock him off his feet, Leamon said. As the Bailey drove away, the officer was forced to roll out of the way to avoid being run over, Leamon said.

Bailey also struck a parked car and ran over some hedges before his escape, Leamon said.

The officer was treated and released for minor injuries at West Boca Emergency Medical Center, Leamon said.

Police took Bailey into custody early Saturday in Dania Beach, Leamon said.

Bailey is currently being held in the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale on $47,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.