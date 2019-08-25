Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate dies during domestic violence incident

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Hannah Bonta played varsity softball at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A 17-year-old former MSD student armed with a rifle left her in mourning last year, and a 44-year-old man armed with a knife and a shotgun left her and her mother dead and her boyfriend injured on Saturday.

Bonta, who was a nursing student at Florida Atlantic University, graduated months before the 2018 Valentine's Day massacre left 17 dead at her school in Parkland. On Sunday, her former teammates had one more reason to mourn.

Bonta and her mother, Jan Kirkland, were dead and Bonta's boyfriend, Craig Newman, remained at Broward Health North's intensive care unit on Sunday afternoon in critical condition. Their pit bull named Harley was also dead.

Hannah Bonta's live-in boyfriend, Craig Newman, was injured on Saturday in Coconut Creek.

Coconut Creek Police Department Chief Albert Arenal said the accused killer, Jason Roseman, also injured Officer Andrew Renna, whose right lung was punctured when Roseman attacked him with a shotgun. Renna is in stable condition at Broward Health North.

HISTORY OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Two of Kirkland's friends, Jacqueline and Lawrence Fantozzie, said Kirkland, a registered nurse, told them she had broken off an engagement with Roger Caron, a former veteran Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad technician.

Caron is the owner of the home where Kirkland lived and died in Coconut Creek. Caron said he has been living in Georgia. About four months ago, the Fantozzie said Kirkland told them she had met Roseman at a bar and was smitten.

One of her friends said that when he abused alcohol his short temper flared and "his eyes turned black." Kirkland's friends described Roseman as manipulative, possessive and abusive. They claim Roseman threaten Bonta on Aug. 10 by allegedly saying, "I am going to knock your teeth out."

When Lawrence Fantozzie stepped in, Roseman allegedly punched him, so he slammed Roseman and asked Bonta to call 911. Kirkland allegedly begged Fantozzie and Bonta not to tell police officers about Roseman's violent threat or punch.

Caron said he had never heard of Roseman until Saturday. Although he and Kirkland had a tumultuous relationship, Caron said he believed that they were still engaged since they had recently gotten back together. He said he was house hunting in anticipation of Kirkland's move.

Records show it was an eerie anniversary for Roseman, who was born in Hickory, North Carolina, and has a domestic violence record. The Coconut Creek Police Department had arrested him two years ago, Aug. 24, 2017, for domestic battery by strangulation, touch or strike battery and aggravated assault.

'COMPLEX' CRIME SCENE

When detectives arrived, they found a crime scene that involved three homes along Northwest 57th Drive between Northwest 42nd and 43rd Way in the city's Coral Point subdivision. Officers described the crime scene as complex.

In Caron's home where Northwest 42nd Way and Northwest 57th Drive meet, officers reported finding Kirkland and the pit bull dead. Bonta was found dead in the driveway of a neighbor's home. Newman was found injured in the driveway of another neighboring home.

Roseman dropped the shotgun and surrendered at Northwest 56th Drive, Arenal said. His right arm was bandaged when he was walking inside the Broward County main jail in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday morning.

Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic contributed to this story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.