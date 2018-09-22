Police investigate after spate of car break-ins in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - More than a dozen cars were broken into early Saturday at apartment complexes in Coconut Creek and Margate, witnesses said.

Coconut Creek resident Marilyn Batiz told Local 10 that someone broke into her Hummer, but nothing was taken.

Batiz, who recently moved to South Florida from New York, said she planned to ask the management of the Landings apartment complex in the 4800 block of Fishermans Drive to add more security.

Walter Lafreniere, the owner of Gators Auto Glass of Florida Inc., was in the Landings parking lot Saturday morning helping residents repair the damage. Someone had smashed the front windows of several cars.

Lafreniere said he has been called to the same complex in recent weeks to repair car windows.

The Coconut Creek Police Department is investigating.

Similar break-ins were also reported at the Fairways of Carolina Apartments in the 2700 block of Rock Island Road about 3 miles from the Landings. Sgt. Al Banatte, a spokesman for the Margate Police Department, said the windows of 10 cars were smashed. Someone took wallets and credit cards from three of those vehicles, Banatte said.

