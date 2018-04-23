Robber jumps over counter to take cash at Citibank branch in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A man in a black hoodie and hat jumped over a counter to steal money during a robbery at a Citibank branch in Coconut Creek, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said.

The robbery was reported at 11:33 a.m. Monday at the Citibank at 4807 Coconut Creek Parkway.

Marshall said the robber brandished a short stick, similar to a police-style baton, and demanded money from a teller.

Customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured, he said.

Marshall said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

