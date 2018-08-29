Student accused of bringing BB gun to Monarch High School

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A South Florida student was arrested Wednesday, a day after he brought a BB gun to school, authorities said.

According to Coconut Creek police spokesman Scotty Leamon, the student took the BB gun to Monarch High School in a backpack Tuesday and showed it to a friend.

Leamon said the friend told a teacher about the incident Wednesday morning and authorities were notified.

Leamon said the student was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon on school grounds.

It appears the student never brandished the BB gun while on campus, but instead kept it in his backpack, Leamon said.

The student's age and identity were not immediately released.

A Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman said a robocall from the principal was sent to parents who have children that attend the school.

Below is a full transcription of the robocall:

"This is James Neer, Principal Neer of Monarch High School, calling to make you aware of an incident at our school today. A student informed a member of our staff about a possible weapon on campus. Our staff, School Resource Officer and Coconut Creek Police Department responded immediately and resolved the situation. I want to assure you that all students are safe and this incident did not involve any threats toward our school. The safety and security of our students and staff are always our highest priorities. I am proud of the response to this incident by our students and staff. If you have any concerns, please feel free to contact me at 754-322-1400. Thank you."

