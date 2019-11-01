Student in bloody high school fight appears in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A school fight caught on video took a bloody turn on Thursday when two students confronted one another following a larger altercation at Coconut Creek High School.

Video shows a 15-year-old attacker lifting a fellow student into the air, body slamming him and then punching the victim as he lay knocked unconscious.

The suspect was held overnight in a Broward County detention center and appeared in Broward County court on Friday morning. He faces possible aggravated battery charges.

Family members identified the teen who was punched as Christian Williams.

Williams said he did not remember being struck after he was thrown to the ground.

"I just blacked out when I hit my head," he said.

When Williams regained consciousness in the school clinic, he said he was told he was seriously injured.

"They were just telling me I had to go to the hospital because the back of my head was bleeding," he said.

Cynthia Williams, the victim's mother, said she saw the videos circulating on social media before she arrived at Northwest Medical Center in Margate where her son was transported.

The Broward County School District released a statement reading, in part: "School administrators and the school resource officer responded immediately to bring the situation under control ... the school continues to work with law enforcement in its ongoing investigation."

"They didn't do anything. Where were they? That's my question," Cynthia Williams said. "I have so many questions and nobody can answer me."

The identity of the attacker has not been released as he has not been formally charged with a crime.

