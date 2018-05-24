Teens arrested after trying to break into woman's home in Coconut Creek, police say

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday after they tried to break into a woman's apartment while she was home in Coconut Creek, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at the Cypress Shores Apartments in the 1800 block of Lyons Road.

The woman told police she heard a knock at her door, but didn't answer it because she didn't recognize the person who knocked.

She said she then heard a noise at her back door and saw another person tampering with her back patio screen door.

The teens ran away after seeing the woman inside, authorities said.

Police set up a perimeter and found two teens who matched the descriptions of the culprits in the gated community of Wynmoor Village.

Police said the teens, identified as Tyrese Keane, 18, and Jonel Paul, 17, ran away from officers, scaling a compound wall.

Both teens were taken into custody a short time later.

Keane was arrested on charges of attempted burglary, trespassing, resisting arrest without force and possession of a burglary tool.

Paul faces charges of attempted burglary, resisting arrest without force and a probation violation. Authorities said Paul was taken to the juvenile detention center in Fort Lauderdale, while Keane was transported to the Broward County Jail.

