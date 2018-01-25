Woman found safe after leaving home to walk to Broward College

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Coconut Creek woman was found safe Thursday, a day after she was reported missing after she left her home to walk to Broward College, authorities said.

Coconut Creek police officers said Yanique Mauge, 21, was returned to her family, but authorities did not disclose where she was found or whether she was with anyone during the time she was reported missing.

Police said Mauge was believed to be of diminished capacity, but was able to walk to school on her own, as she has done many times in the past.

Police said it wasn't immediately clear whether Mauge ever made it to school Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.