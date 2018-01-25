Woman reported missing after leaving home to walk to Broward College

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Coconut Creek woman was reported missing Wednesday after she left her home to walk to Broward College, as she has done many times in the past, authorities said.

Coconut Creek police officers said Yanique Mauge, 21, is believed to be of diminished capacity, but is able to walk to school on her own.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise hoodie jacket and black faded jean pants.

Police said it's unclear whether Mauge ever made it to school Wednesday, but she never returned home.

Authorities have been speaking with her friends and relatives, but have so far been unsuccessful in finding Mauge.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Coconut Creek police Detective Obed Saldana at 954-956-1577, or email him at osaldana@coconutcreek.net.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.