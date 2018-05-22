Woodspring Suits project raises controversy in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Despite fears from residents about crime-ridden motels, the Coconut Creek planning and zoning officials recently showed their support for the controversial Woodspring Suits project, but it will be up to the commissioners to decide if it gets built.

The Coconut Creek News has been covering the controversy and reported last week that after the zoning approval the proposed project will have to come before the commissioners, who will have to consider both the residents' fears and the applicant's property rights.

If commissioners approve it, the 122-room "extended stay" hotel will be in the corner of Lyons Road and Coconut Creek Parkway. The next commission meeting is Thursday, May 24. The item wasn't on the agenda.

