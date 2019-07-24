Building on UM campus evacuated due to suspicious odor

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A building on the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables was evacuated for a brief time Wednesday due to a suspicious odor.

Police and fire crews responded to the Hillel building at 1100 Stanford Drive just after 10:30 a.m. The building was reopened and people were allowed to re-enter 45 minutes later.

A Coral Gables fire official told Local 10 there had been reports of gas leaks in the area.

The evacuation order was given as a precautionary measure and everyone is asked to stay away from the area.

The Hillel building houses the Braman Miller Center on campus and was completely renovated in 2015.

