Man breaks into ex-girlfriend home, harasses her for weeks, police say

Paul Bravo, 37, is accused of stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend.

MIAMI - A Coral Gables man under a court order to stay away from his ex-girlfriend broke into her home and later taunted her for weeks, sending her hundreds of text messages, including naked pictures of the woman, authorities said.

During the break-in, Paul Bravo stole the woman's driver's license, along with almost $19,000 in jewelry, police said.

"All that is left now is consequences. You're going to roast for all your evil. Goodnight," Bravo said in one of the messages, according to police.

Bravo faces charges of stalking, grand theft and burglary. He appeared in bond court Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, Bravo broke into the home he once shared with his girlfriend in the 3900 block Lejeune Road on Sept. 4 and stole the license and other items. Later that night, the victim received more than 20 derogatory text messages from Bravo, the report said.

The messages continued through October. Bravo was arrested Monday.

Bravo had been facing charges of aggravated battery and a judge ordered him to stay away from the woman and the Lejeune Road home in August.

He is currently being held in Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.