Miami-Dade student arrested for making hoax threats, superintendent says

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A Coral Gables Senior High School student was arrested Tuesday for making a hoax threat against the school, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

According to Carvalho, authorities began investigating the threats over the weekend.

The superintendent said the student created fake Gmail accounts and used them to impersonate other students to threaten the school.

"He was impersonating other students, which makes this case more disturbing," Carvalho said. "It's someone who was carrying out a hoax -- a non-credible threat -- by passing on the responsibility onto his colleagues. That is not acceptable."

Because the student faces felony charges, Carvalho said the student would be removed from the school and referred to an intervention program that will give him the necessary counseling and assistance.

However, the student will also face legal consequences, he said.

"We want it known we take all these situations seriously," Carvalho said. "We have a zero tolerance policy. We prosecute all such incidents using the full weight of the law."

Carvahlo would not confirm the student's age or the nature of the threat.

