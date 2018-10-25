Homeless man accused in killing of University of Miami student

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A homeless man was arrested Wednesday after police said he killed a University of Miami student in Coral Gables earlier this month.

Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said Robert Wayne Gore, 28, stabbed 23-year-old Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj to death on Oct. 7.

Police said they found Gore in the area of the Southwest 200th Street and South Dixie Highway. Charges are pending, police said.

According to court records, Gore has a long list of prior convictions, including burglary and drug possession.

Abualfaraj was a third-year architecture student from Saudi Arabia.

Abualfaraj's roommate found him dead at the apartment they shared at the 6500 block of Santona Street, across from the University of Miami's Coral Gables campus.

Detectives released the sketch of a suspect on Oct. 9, saying witnesses saw the man at the apartment complex where Abualfaraj was found dead.

One of Abualfaraj's brothers sent Local 10 a text after finding out about the arrest. They said the family is relieved and believe Abualfaraj is in heaven right now, that’s what gives them comfort.

"Proud of the work and effort of all involved. Great detective work and preservation of scene by CGPD. Collaboration pays off. Unfortunate loss of life of a person with a bright future. The subject will now face justice system," Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said on Twitter late Wednesday.

Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj was a third-year student at the University of Miami.

Police released this sketch of the suspect after Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj was found dead in his apartment.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.