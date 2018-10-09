Detectives still combing for clues in UM student's killing

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The investigation remains ongoing Tuesday as police try to figure out who killed a 23-year-old University of Miami student.

Yasser Abualfaraj's Coral Gables apartment complex remained the scene of a murder mystery after the young man was found dead over the weekend by his roommate.

"He was the nicest kid I've honestly ever met. (He) didn't do anything wrong, held his values, straight-A student," Abualfaraj's friend, Josh Kaufman, said.

Abualfaraj was a third-year architecture student at UM and, by all accounts, he was a great student and a good friend.

According to police, his roommate found him dead inside their apartment Sunday afternoon. His body showed multiple signs of trauma, police said.

Detectives were back at the complex Tuesday, dusting for fingerprints at another unit one floor up from the victim's home. Authorities still have very little information about why Abualfaraj was killed and who killed him.

On social media, people from all around the world reacted to the news, many sending prayers and well wishes to his family in Arabic. His friends in Miami are still reeling from his death.

"He was going to be a great architect," Kaufman said. "He had a great future ahead of him, and it's sad he came to America to be a student and learn his trade and be successful."

"He's the last person on this earth that deserves it," Kaufman added.

A vigil is being held at 7 p.m. Tuesday for Abualfaraj near the architecture school on campus.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.





