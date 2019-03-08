Driver crashes into Cocoplum home leaving 2 injured

COCO PLUM, Fla. - A driver crashed into a corner home on Thursday in Coral Gables' exclusive Islands of Cocoplum community.

Coral Gables Police Department officers responded to the home at 301 Isla Dorada Blvd.

Coral Gables Fire Rescue personnel found two people injured. One of the injured had been ejected from the car, police said.

Detectives were investigating the cause of the crash. Officers performed a field sobriety test.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.