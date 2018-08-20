Driver taken into custody after multiple weapons found inside crashed Escalade

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A driver was taken into custody Monday morning after he crashed a Cadillac Escalade into a tree in Coral Gables, authorities said.

Sky 10 was over the 400 block of Navarre Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. as numerous police vehicles were parked in the area.

Several police officers could be seen taking cover behind a vehicle, at least one of whom had his gun drawn.

According to authorities, an officer approached the SUV and noticed there were multiple guns inside.

Police said the officer backed away and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.

Authorities said the driver moved around inside the vehicle but refused to come out, so more officers and the police department's SWAT team were called out.

The driver complied with the SWAT team's order to get out of the Escalade and he was then taken into custody, police said.

People who live nearby told Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol that the moments leading up to the arrest were pretty intense.

"So, the police kind of swarmed the street, blocked it off. We saw them approaching it with rifles and guns, but then they backed off," Rick Lumpkin said. "Eventually, they blocked it off and he surrendered to them. And later, we saw them pulling a rifle out of the vehicle."

It's unclear why the driver initially refused to get out of the SUV or what charges he will be facing.

His identity has not been released.



