FIU deputy police chief arrested after fight at Coral Gables bar, officials say

Benjamin Guerrero, 61, was arrested Friday after a bar fight in Coral Gables, authorities said.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Florida International University's deputy police chief was arrested late Friday after a bar fight in Coral Cables, authorities said.

Coral Gables police confirmed officers arrested Benjamin Guerrero, 61, at the Hillstone bar in the 200 block of Miracle Mile. Police said Guerrero got into an altercation with two Coral Gables officers.

The Miami Herald reported that the officers were working off-duty as security guards for the bar, and Guerrero was arguing with staff about his bar tab.

Florida International University also confirmed Guerrero's arrest. Guerrero oversees the department's investigations and compliance division, according to FIU's website.

"We are saddened to hear of the arrest of one of our officers last night. FIUPD holds all our officers to the highest standards of behavior. We are taking appropriate administrative action regarding this incident," said Alexander Casas, chief of the Florida International University Police Department.



