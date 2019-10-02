Man accused of looking into bedroom windows of homes in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he was seen looking into the bedrooms of two people's homes in Coral Gables.

The first incident was reported Jan. 10 as the victim was undressing, and the second was reported Aug. 27. The homes are located in the 4000 block and 5000 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

According to Coral Gables police, Ring surveillance video shows Yoel Diaz Hernandez walking toward one of the homes and looking through a window.

Police said Diaz Hernandez was working as an Uber driver at the time of the incidents and had been dispatched to the area.

Both victims identified Diaz Hernandez as the person spotted looking through their windows, authorities said.

Police said Diaz Hernandez admitted to both incidents.

He was arrested Tuesday on charges of voyeurism and trespassing and was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Detectives believe other people throughout Miami-Dade County may have been victimized by Diaz Hernandez.

Those who believe they were victimized are advised to call their local police department of the Coral Gables Police Department at 305-442-1600.

