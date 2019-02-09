Man steals woman's Mercedes-Benz at gunpoint in Coral Gables

Satellite imagery from Google images shows the area where the Friday carjacking happened in Coral Gables.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Police officers are searching for the armed men who stole a woman's car at gunpoint on Friday in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police Department officers responded to a home on Asturia Avenue, between Columbus Boulevard and Cordova Street, near the Granada Golf Course.

According to Kelly Denham, a spokeswoman for the police department, detectives are searching for two armed men, ages 18 to 20 years old, and the victim's white 2014 Mercedes-Benz 350, Florida tag 927SV.

Officers are asking anyone who sees the vehicle to call the Coral Gables Police Department at 305-442-1600 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.