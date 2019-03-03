Meet the Local 10 News team at Carnaval on the Mile

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Carnaval on the Mile returned this weekend in the heart of Coral Gables, featuring games, raffles, musicians and bands, delicious food and paintings and sculptures.

The economic impact of Carnaval Miami extends to $40 million every year. Carnaval Miami funds projects that change children’s lives, from sports leagues to summer camps, the distribution of school supplies, college scholarships and help in unforeseeable family situations.

The free festival is sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Little Havana and its proceeds benefit the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation.

