Multiple people in custody after Coral Gables crash

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A crash ended with multiple people in custody in Coral Gables.

Miami-Dade police said an officer patrolling in the Kendall area early Monday spotted a car possibly involved in some vehicle burglaries. The officer followed the car to see where it was going and attempted a traffic stop as the car approached Coral Gables in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1.

Police said the driver got scared and tried to change lanes, lost control and crashed the car.

Upon searching the car, police found a gun and several bullets inside.

Police said three people, all of them minors, were in the car. At least one of them was critically injured.

All lanes of U.S. 1 were closed in both directions between Granada Boulevard and Orduna Drive during the crash investigation. Traffic was being diverted onto Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

