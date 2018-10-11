UM student found dead by roommate was stabbed to death, medical examiner confirms

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County medical examiner has confirmed that a 23-year-old University of Miami student who was found dead over the weekend by his roommate had been stabbed to death.

A verification of death report stated that an autopsy was performed on Tuesday, two days after Yasser Abualfaraj, of Saudi Arabia, was killed.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol was at Abualfaraj's apartment complex on Santona Street in Coral Gables Wednesday as cleaning crews removed what appeared to be a mattress wrapped in plastic out of the victim's apartment.

The crew also removed three red biohazard bags.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released a sketch this week of a man they said was seen in the area on the day Abualfaraj's body was found.

Police said they want to speak with the man, but are not calling him a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



