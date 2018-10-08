UM student found dead inside Coral Gables apartment

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami-Dade homicide detectives are investigating after a University of Miami student was found dead Sunday inside his apartment.

Police said Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj, 23, was found dead by his roommate just before 3:45 p.m. inside their second-floor apartment in the 6500 block of Santona Street.

Police did not say how Abualfaraj died.

According to his Facebook page, the student was studying architecture at UM.

Anyone with further information about Abualfaraj's death is asked to call Detective B. Jurado at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.