UM student's family calls for death penalty for accused killer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The family of slain University of Miami student Yasser Abualfaraj is calling for the death penalty for his accused killer.

According to an arrest report, Robert Wayne Gore, 28, who is homeless, entered Abualfaraj's apartment at 6580 Santona St. through an unlocked door Oct. 7, armed himself with "multiple sharp weapons" and stabbed the victim more than 60 times, killing him.

Police said Gore then left the Coral Gables apartment with several items belonging to Abualfaraj.

Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj was a third-year student at the University of Miami.

Abualfaraj's roommate returned to the apartment and discovered the body.

Gore was arrested two weeks later.

"If you put him in prison, you are giving him shelter, you are giving him food. So you're motivating people like him to do that. You are not punishing him," the victim's brother, Ammar Abualfaraj, said.

Gore faces charges of first-degree murder and armed burglary. He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

