University of Miami issues alert about disgruntled former employee

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami is warning students and faculty that a former employee made "concerning comments" to a university worker and had previously trespassed on the campus.

University officials said Melania Obando, 49, did not make a specific threat, but told students and staff to alert authorities if she is seen on the University of Miami campus or at Gables One Tower.

According to a "be on the look out" memo distributed among campus police, Obando reportedly said if she had been the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, “they would have never seen her coming.”

The memo also said that on a separate occasion she was overheard saying: “When I start shooting everyone I am not going to care who asks for forgiveness, I am going to shoot everyone.”

That warning was sent on March 30 when Obando was on vacation.

She worked in the accounts receivable department at Gables One Tower. When she returned from vacation on April 2, she was fired. The university sent another warning to student, faculty and staff on April 6.

If anyone sees Obando on campus, they are urged to call the University of Miami Police Department at 305-284-6666.

