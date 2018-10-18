'We need to know who did that and why,' brother of slain UM student says

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The older brother of a University of Miami student who was killed earlier this month in Coral Gables told Local 10 News he feels helpless and wishes there was more he could do to help catch his brother's killer.

Ammar Abualfaraj said his family, however, is finding some comfort knowing their loved one is resting in peace.

"We have faith that Yasser -- that he is now in heaven. We believe that," Abualfaraj said.

Yasser Abualfaraj's body was discovered by his roommate inside their Coral Gables apartment on Oct. 7.

An autopsy confirmed the 23-year-old had been stabbed to death.

Miami-Dade police are still searching for his killer.

"All the information that they have is confidential and it is still under investigation," Ammar Abualfaraj said. "We need to know who did that and why."

Since Yasser Abualfaraj's killing, investigators have removed furniture from the third-year architecture student's apartment.

"Yasser is the youngest member in our family, and he used to be peaceful, smart and ambitious. He would never hurt anyone," Ammar Abualfaraj said.

Ammar Abualfaraj said his brother was originally from Saudi Arabia and was a talented artist who came to Miami to become an architect.

Since his death, support and prayers have poured in for him on social media, mostly in Arabic.

Detectives have since released a sketch of a person of interest in the case.

Ammar Abualfaraj encourages anyone with information to come forward for the safety of everyone.

"If this happened to someone who is as peaceful as Yasser, it could happen to anyone," he said.

Ammar Abualfaraj said his family has already had a ceremony to celebrate the life of his brother. They are now waiting for his killer to be brought to justice.

