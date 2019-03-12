Woman accuses Massage Envy massage therapist of sexual battery

David Egusquiza, 36, is accused of sexually battering a client in November 2016 at a Massage Envy in Coral Gables.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A massage therapist was arrested Monday on accusations that he sexually battered a client in 2016 at a Massage Envy in Coral Gables, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred in November 2016 at the Massage Envy at 256 Miracle Mile.

Police said the victim received a massage from David Egusquiza, 36, on Nov. 11, 2016, at which time he digitally penetrated her vagina against her will.

Police said the victim remained frozen in fear after the massage ended, but then paid for the massage and left the business.

The victim contacted Massage Envy on Nov. 15, 2016, and filed a formal complaint, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the victim "provided a sworn statement to Massage Envy, stating that the defendant had digitally penetrated her vagina during the course of the aforementioned massage session."

Police said she filed a police report regarding the incident on Sept. 10, 2018.

Egusquiza was taken into custody Monday on a sexual battery charge. According to jail records, Egusquiza was out on probation on the same charge at the time of his arrest.



