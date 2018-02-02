Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Sawgrass Expressway

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - One person was killed Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Alvaro Feola said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway 1 mile north of University Drive.

Sky 10 was above the overturned Honda at 4:15 p.m. as a tarp laid next to the vehicle.

According to an incident report, the driver, who was the only person inside the car, veered right for unknown reasons, drove off the highway and overturned.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

