1 person suffers minor burns after fire erupts in Coral Springs apartment

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - One person suffered minor burns Monday afternoon in an apartment fire in Coral Springs, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at The Preserve apartment complex at 9175 Ramblewood Drive.

Coral Springs Fire Department officials said the fire started in a bedroom and the entire apartment was damaged by the heavy smoke.

Authorities said one person was taken to Coral Springs Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

