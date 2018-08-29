17-year-old arrested in triple drive-by shooting in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in connection with a triple shooting that occurred in Coral Springs, authorities announced Wednesday.

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of Northwest 35th Court.

Police said three males were shot and treated at local hospitals for their injuries. All are expected to survive.

According to police, an arrest warrant was obtained Sunday for Ty-Quan Devontae Snell, of North Lauderdale.

Snell was located and arrested on Tuesday.

Police said he faces five counts of first-degree attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Frank Randazzo at 954-346-1262.

