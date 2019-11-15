2 men indicted on first-degree murder charges in killing of Coral Springs firefighter

On Thursday, two men were indicted on first-degree murder charges for killing Coral Springs firefighter Christopher Randazzo. A third was charged as an accessory to murder.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Almost one month after Coral Springs firefighter Christopher Randazzo's body was found in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, a grand jury has indicted two suspects on first-degree murder charges.

On Thursday, Torrey J. Holston, 19, and Jose E. Garcia Romero, 20, were both charged in the Oct. 19 fatal shooting of Randazzo.

The state attorney has 45 days to determine if they will pursue the death penalty.

The pair were also charged with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery, which carry maximum sentences of life and 30 years in state prison respectively.

A third man, Marco Rico, 32, was charged as an accessory to first-degree murder, which carries a 30-year maximum sentence.

As Broward County authorities, along with friends and family, paid final respects during Randazzo's funeral on Oct. 24, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony told those in attendance that two arrests had been made with one confession.

The announcement was met with a rousing applause.

Randazzo was a firefighter and paramedic with the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department.

BSO deputies found Randazzo's body early in the morning on Oct. 19.

Deputies said that Randazzo was last seen leaving the Village Grill around 1 a.m. Before that, he had been at the Aruba Beach Café until around 11:30 p.m.

The killing took place between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. at 4520 El Mar Drive, authorities said.

