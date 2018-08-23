31 years after woman raped in Coral Springs, suspect arrested in Louisiana

Frank Montana, 59, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the rape of a 27-year-old woman in Coral Springs in 1987.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A man who crept inside a woman's Coral Springs home in the middle of the night and raped her has been arrested in Louisiana, 31 years after the crime occurred, police said.

Coral Springs police Detective Ernesto Bruna said the 27-year-old woman was "violently attacked and raped" on Oct. 22, 1987. She described being held down by her masked attacker and fearing for her life as she was forced to comply with his demands.

Forensic evidence gathered at the scene was collected and sent to the Broward Sheriff's Office crime lab for analysis, but police were unable to connect a suspect to the crime.

However, detectives assigned to the cold case in March reviewed the evidence and had it tested again, this time linking Frank Montana to DNA found at the crime scene.

Bruna said Montana's criminal history included a sexual battery arrest in Minneapolis.

A warrant was issued for Montana's arrest, and he was taken into custody Tuesday in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Montana, 59, faces two counts of armed sexual battery and armed burglary to an occupied dwelling.

