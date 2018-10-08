4-year-old boy found dead in Coral Springs canal

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A missing 4-year-old boy was found dead in a canal Sunday in Coral Springs, police said.

Police were notified about a missing boy in the Lennox Isle at Lake Coral Springs community about 5 p.m.

Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney said the boy and his father were at the neighborhood playground when the father got distracted and lost sight of his son.

The father then called 911, prompting a search for the boy.

Rescuers found a toy floating in a nearby canal and then found the boy floating in the water.

The boy was taken to Broward Health Coral Springs, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating, but foul play is not suspected.

