Baby boy is born at busy Coral Springs intersection

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Baby Dominic couldn't wait. He was born in the middle of a street in Coral Springs Friday night. He weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

His proud dad, Ross Fallacaro, was grateful for the Coral Springs Fire Department firefighters who showed up to help his wife, Christina Fallacaro, a licensed midwife. She was expecting Dominique to be born on Valentine’s Day.

Dominic had other plans. Christina Fallacaro started having contractions. Ross Fallacaro was driving when she told him the baby was coming. He said he was forced to stop in the middle of a busy intersection.

The Fallacaro family was at the hospital and their 2-year-old daughter was looking forward to meeting her baby brother.

