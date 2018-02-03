Baby boy is born at busy Coral Springs intersection

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Baby Dominic couldn't wait. He was born in the middle of a street in Coral Springs Friday night. He weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

His proud dad, Ross Fallacaro, was grateful for the Coral Springs Fire Department firefighters who showed up to help his wife, Christina Fallacaro, a licensed midwife. She was expecting Dominique to be born on Valentine’s Day.

Dominic had other plans. Christina Fallacaro started having contractions. Ross Fallacaro was driving when she told him the baby was coming. He said he was forced to stop in the middle of a busy intersection at Rock Island and Sample roads. He said his wife told him call 911.

So with the help of firefighters, Christina Fallacaro gave birth in the back seat of the SUV around 5:30 p.m. in middle of rush hour traffic.

Ross Fallacaro told Local 10 News that the early arrival wasn't the baby's only surprise.

"First off, we didn't know we were having a boy," Ross Fallacaro said Saturday. "The whole experience is still just trying to sink in. Trying to absorb everything."

The Fallacaro family was at the hospital and their 2-year-old daughter was looking forward to meeting her baby brother.

